5th Circ. Says Co-Op Unlawfully Blamed Wage Woes On Union

Law360 (March 19, 2020, 4:42 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit backed the National Labor Relations Board's finding that an electric utility cooperative broke the law when it persuaded workers to vote out their union by blaming stagnant wages on contract talks, giving the workers another chance to decide whether they want representation. The NLRB properly found that Denton County Electric Cooperative Inc., or CoServ, engaged in unfair labor practices by pinning workers' lack of raises on the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers affiliate, which ultimately led to the withdrawal of union recognition, the panel said Wednesday. After surviving a decertification vote by unionized linemen and system operators in...

