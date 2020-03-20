HMRC To Aggressively Pursue Tax Avoidance Promoters

Law360 (March 20, 2020, 3:13 PM EDT) -- The British tax authority has said it will aggressively pursue promoters of tax avoidance schemes and focus more on collecting unpaid income tax from practices that masked income as loans. HM Revenue & Customs said Thursday it would use its full range of criminal powers and civil sanctions on those who fraudulently design, promote or market tax avoidance schemes. Criminal powers that HMRC possess include the ability to bring prosecutions. The maximum U.K. penalty for tax fraud is an unlimited fine and seven years in prison. HMRC last year said it would begin levying the so-called loan charge on individuals who...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS