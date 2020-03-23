Shipper Sues Insurers For $29M After Borneo Oil Spill

Law360, London (March 23, 2020, 3:53 PM GMT) -- A Singapore-based shipping company is suing its Lloyd’s insurers for $29.2 million, after the Indonesian government impounded its vessel following a massive oil spill off the coast of Borneo. Everest Shipping Pte. Ltd. said in a High Court filing that its insurers, led by Novae Corporate Underwriting Ltd., should pay the full cost of the vessel, $22.5 million, as well as $6.7 million in costs and damages. The claim, which was filed March 12 but has become publicly available only now, relates to the role of Panama-flagged ship Ever Judger in causing a vast oil spill in Balikpapan Bay, which caught...

