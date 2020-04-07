Ex-CEO Of Wind Farm Says Execs Exploited $700M Share Sale

Law360, London (April 7, 2020, 4:19 PM BST) -- The former owner of a Thai wind energy company accused its current executives of “covertly” profiting from the illegal $700 million sale of his shares, expanding his London lawsuit to claim they intentionally sold stakes in the company for next to nothing. In a March 13 filing with the High Court, Nopporn Suppipat accused five executives of Wind Energy Holding Co. Ltd. of selling his shares for a pittance after he fell out with Thailand’s monarchy and was forced to flee the country. The businessman, who now lives in France, expanded the scope of his lawsuit to include new claims against...

