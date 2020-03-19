Mansion Developer Must Pay British Bank £4M Guarantee

Law360, London (March 19, 2020, 3:33 PM GMT) -- A luxury property developer owes a British bank £4.1 million ($4.7 million) after a London judge said Thursday that the lender never promised to wait until after a mansion sold to demand repayment of a loan. High Court Judge Andrew Baker granted summary judgment in favor of United Trust Bank against Konstantinos Diamantopoulous, the owner of a boutique mansion development company in London, finding he personally guaranteed the bank's loan. During a site visit, and later, in an email, a bank director did not promise to let Diamantopoulous sell a £25 million mansion in Notting Hill before demanding repayment of a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS