CVS Settles Drug Administrator's Antitrust Suit

Law360 (March 19, 2020, 4:07 PM EDT) -- Following notice of a settlement, a Florida federal judge on Thursday closed a lawsuit accusing CVS of breaking antitrust law by requiring health care providers to use its federal discounted drug program administrator Wellpartner. The agreement between CVS Pharmacy Inc. and plaintiff RxStrategies Inc., a rival administrator, came after U.S. District Judge James S. Moody Jr. issued a ruling in December saying that RxStrategies' amended assertions of CVS' dominance in some local pharmacy markets were enough to allow the antitrust claims to move forward. Details of the agreement were not immediately available Thursday. In his one-page order, Judge Moody gave the...

