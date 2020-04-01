Latham Lands Ex-Crowe Counsel In Chicago

Law360 (April 1, 2020, 2:59 PM EDT) -- Latham & Watkins LLP has bolstered its Chicago office by adding an attorney who served as assistant general counsel for accounting firm Crowe LLP, the firm has announced. John J. Barber has joined the firm as counsel in its litigation and trial department and as a member of its securities litigation and professional liability practice, according to the firm's March 17 announcement. Barber, who is also a certified public accountant, has expertise in managing litigation, white-collar defense and investigations, government regulatory matters, transactional and employment-related diligence matters and conducting internal investigations, the firm said. Barber, who has broad experience representing clients...

