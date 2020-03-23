Holland & Knight Adds Ex-McDermott Tax Atty To Dallas Office

Law360 (March 23, 2020, 2:49 PM EDT) -- Holland & Knight LLP has added a tax attorney from McDermott Will & Emery LLP specializing in tax controversy as a partner in its Dallas office, the firm has announced. Holland has picked up tax attorney Denise Mudigere, who joined as partner on the firm’s tax controversy and litigation team, according to a Holland & Knight announcement issued Thursday. Mudigere, who represents clients in Internal Revenue Service examinations, administrative appeals and litigation, told Law360 that she was excited to be part of Holland’s growing tax practice. “I didn’t want to miss this opportunity to help grow this team and be part...

