Ill. Justices Say Investment Co. Acted As Bank In Doctor's Suit

Law360 (March 19, 2020, 6:17 PM EDT) -- An investment firm can be sued for allegedly completing about $375,000 worth of wire transfers at a hacker's request because it meets the state Uniform Commercial Code's definition of a bank, the Illinois Supreme Court ruled Thursday. Reversing a bench trial ruling and a lower appellate court decision, the high court said Wedbush Securities Inc. could have been treated as a bank under the UCC. The lower courts interpreted the term "bank" too narrowly by requiring Georgia doctor James Whitaker — who died in 2019 and whose suit sought to recoup nearly $375,000 in fraudulent transfers from his accounts — to establish...

