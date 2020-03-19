Houston Steel Pipe Co. Can Proceed With Tax Appeal Suit

Law360 (March 19, 2020, 4:20 PM EDT) -- The Texas comptroller's office can't avoid a Houston steel pipe and piling company's attempt to recover about $860,000 in taxes paid under protest because the suit falls under an exception to sovereign immunity, which would typically defeat the case, a state appellate court held Thursday. J.D. Fields & Co. Inc. sued the state after paying delinquent taxes it alleges were incurred based on bad advice from a state auditor, and the comptroller's office denied its request for relief from the tax decision. J.D. Fields has argued that under the section 3.10 and 3.5 of the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts Taxpayer Bill of...

