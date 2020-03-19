Mass. Appeals Court Nixes April Args Over Virus Concerns

Chief Justice Mark V. Green issued a one-paragraph order citing the COVID-19 pandemic and the state of emergency declared by Gov. Charlie Baker. The Appeals Court may allow oral arguments if it is ordered by the court in a particular case, Chief Justice Green noted.
The Appeals Court is the first appellate step below the state’s Supreme Judicial Court and hears far more cases than the top court. A total of 96 cases were slated to be argued before various Appeals Court panels in April, whereas the SJC has 20 cases on its docket for the month.
Massachusetts courts are closed until April 6, per order of the SJC. The high court is still scheduled to hear oral arguments beginning on that date, and a spokeswoman for the trial courts told Law360 on Thursday that an update on the SJC schedule will be passed along “once we have it.”
Among the cases on the SJC docket is a bid by a group of Massachusetts taxpayers to block a prospective ballot question — backed by convenience store chain Cumberland Farms — that would overhaul the state's restrictions on alcohol licenses.
Appeals Court oral arguments are taking place in March via telephone, according to the court calendar.
The First Circuit has also canceled April oral arguments. The circuit’s executive told Law360 that each panel would decide whether to hear arguments at a later date, or simply decide the cases on the briefs.
--Editing by Alyssa Miller.
For a reprint of this article, please contact reprints@law360.com.