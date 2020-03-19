Mobile Games Biz Scopely's Series D Round Reaches $400M

Law360 (March 19, 2020, 4:45 PM EDT) -- Mobile games company Scopely said Thursday it secured an additional $200 million in Series D funding from investors, bringing the total financing for the round to $400 million. The latest backers are Advance, a family-owned media and technology investor, and The Chernin Group, which focuses on consumer businesses, the announcement said. Scopely initially announced the close of its Series D round in October, but said Thursday that it brought on the additional investors after inking a deal to acquire FoxNext Games late last year. "The acquisition further reinforced our commitment to [mergers and acquisitions], and we decided to expand our Series...

