CIT Seals Pool Co.’s Victory Over Steel Dumping Orders

Law360 (March 19, 2020, 6:12 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Court of International Trade on Thursday accepted the U.S. Department of Commerce’s decision freeing a company’s finished pool products from anti-dumping duties after the agency was ordered to revisit its decision on the scope of the duty order. CIT Judge Gary S. Katzmann sustained the Commerce Department’s finding that an anti-dumping duty order on corrosion-resistant steel from five countries doesn’t cover Trendium Pool Products Inc.’s pool kits and individual pool walls, which are partially made from the targeted goods. The department issued the decision under protest, but Judge Katzmann accepted the findings, saying they were compliant with his previous...

