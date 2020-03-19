Suit Over Bad Atty, Exploding Vape Stays In Federal Court

Law360 (March 19, 2020, 9:41 PM EDT) -- A battery shop will have to fight a Nationwide Mutual Insurance Co. affiliate in federal court, a Utah federal judge ruled in the shop's suit alleging that the insurer hired a bad attorney to defend it against claims related to an exploding vape battery. U.S. District Judge Dee Benson said that the shop’s owner and his wife, identified as R.M. and E.M., added an agent for the insurer to the case with the aim of defeating the jurisdictional issue. Judge Benson dismissed the agent, Brian Barlocker and denied the couple’s bid to send the suit back to state court. The couple had...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS