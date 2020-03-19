GAO Won't Hear HHS Contract Protest Due To Corrupted File

Law360 (March 19, 2020, 6:43 PM EDT) -- A Virginia-based consulting firm that thinks it should have been awarded a federal contract for audit support work lost its chance at having the U.S. Government Accountability Office consider its appeal because the file it submitted was unreadable. The GAO won't be considering SAK Management Consulting's protest of a U.S. Department of Health and Human Services contract because a readable version of the file was submitted two days too late, despite the office notifying the company that its first submission was corrupted, the agency said Thursday. "Both SAK's initial attempt to resubmit its protest and its eventual submission of a readable...

