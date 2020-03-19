Louisville Newspaper Beats 'Derby Pie' Trademark Lawsuit

Law360 (March 19, 2020, 7:26 PM EDT) -- A Kentucky federal judge ruled Thursday that a Louisville bakery claiming trademark rights to “Derby Pie” couldn’t sue the city's main newspaper for using the treat’s name in stories. Tossing out a lawsuit filed just before the 2018 Kentucky Derby, the judge said the Courier-Journal had only ever use the name of the treat — a Derby Day confection made with chocolate and walnuts — “in a non-trademark way.” “The complaint fails to plausibly establish that defendant used plaintiff’s mark in any other way than a non-trademark one,” U.S. District Judge Rebecca Grady Jennings wrote. “Both articles explicitly and repeatedly identify...

