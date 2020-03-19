SmileDirect Complaint Against Calif. Dental Board Trimmed

Law360, Los Angeles (March 19, 2020, 7:35 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Thursday dismissed part of SmileDirectClub's lawsuit alleging the state’s dental board is trying to squash competition and is backing a harassment campaign against a company-affiliated dentist, expressing skepticism at the complaint and saying it might belong in state court. With U.S. District Judge George Wu having already trimmed other claims from the lawsuit earlier in the month and poking holes in a remaining Dormant Commerce Clause claim, he said at a morning hearing that filing in state court might be SmileDirect's best option because the California Dental Board investigator at the center of the dispute is a...

