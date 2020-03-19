Lionbridge, HIG Get Win In Investors' $360M Merger Suit

Law360 (March 19, 2020, 9:08 PM EDT) -- A Delaware federal judge on Thursday granted a judgment in favor of Lionbridge Technologies and HIG Capital in a class action accusing them of shortchanging investors in a nearly $360 million go-private deal, finding a proxy statement seeking approval of the deal did not contain alleged omissions. In a 14-page memorandum explaining his decision, U.S. District Judge Colm F. Connolly said he agreed with the defendants that the undisputed record evidence is clear that the Lionbridge board’s presentation in the proxy that financial advisor Union Square Advisors LLC’s fairness opinion on the deal was a “positive reason” for approving it was...

