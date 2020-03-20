Antitrust Considerations For Collaboration During COVID-19

Law360 (March 20, 2020, 4:10 PM EDT) -- In responding to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the mantra of working together is heard often. But as businesses confront sudden and extensive demand and supply disruptions — and a range of sometimes conflicting information and guidance from the public sector about the health crisis — questions inevitably arise about the extent to which the private sector can coordinate its responses consistent with the antitrust laws. Such issues arise even in the context of well-intentioned, collaborative activity aimed at reducing health risks to employees and the communities they serve or ensuring the continued viability of their businesses. While the following general antitrust...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS