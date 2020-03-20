Rail Exec Exits CSX And Norfolk Southern's Antitrust Fight

Law360 (March 20, 2020, 4:49 PM EDT) -- A railway executive has ducked out of an antitrust brawl that CSX and fellow rail giant Norfolk Southern are waging against each other over the small rail line he runs, after a Virginia federal judge approved a deal to let him exit the case. Cannon Moss, president and general manager of the Norfolk & Portsmouth Belt Line Railroad Co., was released as a defendant under an agreement filed with the court several days ago, court records show. U.S. District Judge Mark S. Davis signed off on the agreement Thursday, although he didn’t rule out that Moss could still be named in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS