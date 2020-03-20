Biz Groups Urge High Court To Review Ford's Van Tariff Case

Law360 (March 20, 2020, 7:47 PM EDT) -- The National Association of Manufacturers and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce have asked the Supreme Court to review a duty on imported Ford vans, arguing that a Federal Circuit ruling has wrongly upended the U.S.’ long-established tariff classification system. NAM, the largest U.S. manufacturing association, and the Chamber said in an amicus brief on Thursday that the circuit court incorrectly ruled in June that U.S. Customs and Border Protection could classify Ford Motor Co. vans as cargo vehicles, thus subjecting them to a 25% tariff rate, a higher rate than what is designated for passenger vehicles. For more than a century,...

