BOE Eases Financial Supervision, Cancels Stress Tests

Law360, London (March 20, 2020, 10:22 AM GMT) -- The Bank of England said Friday that it is canceling its annual stress test of U.K. lenders and delaying new scrutiny of climate risk and open-ended funds, allowing banks to focus on lending into the economy during the COVID-19 crisis. The Bank of England is dropping this year's stress tests for the country's eight major banks and building societies because of the coronavirus. (iStock) The central bank said it would scrap the 2020 test for the eight major British banks and building societies so that they can focus on pumping money into households and businesses. The lenders, which include HSBC and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS