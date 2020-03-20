Essential Justice System Employees Put On Key Worker List

Law360, London (March 20, 2020, 4:53 PM GMT) -- Lawyers and court staff deemed essential to operating the justice system have been defined as key workers whose children will be allowed to attend school during general closures because of the coronavirus pandemic in a list published by the U.K. government.The Department of Education list published late Thursday states that those “essential to the running of the justice system” are regarded as key workers alongside front-line health and social care staff, the police and those involved in food production and delivery.But some uncertainty remains on whether “essential” extends to all individuals whose duties to the court, their clients and their professional codes require them to attend court or another venue in person.Amanda Pinto QC, chair of the Bar Council, which represents counsel in England and Wales, said the government's overarching position is that workers in the listed sectors will be prioritized for schooling when the majority of schools close Friday.“This includes ‘those essential to the running of the justice system’ and therefore applies to barristers,” Pinto said. “We are in frequent, direct contact with the government ... and will provide greater clarity as soon as possible.”Asked to clarify the situation, Susan Acland-Hood, chief executive of HM Tribunals & Courts Service, an executive agency of the Ministry of Justice, tweeted Friday that “if you are required to attend court, then you are essential.”The list was published following the justice department's decision todespite the government advising citizens to work from home and avoid socializing to stem the spread of COVID-19 — especially in London.In guidance issued Thursday, Ian Burnett, the lord chief justice of England and Wales, told civil and family court judges that thenow is that hearings should be conducted with one or more participants attending remotely.Although courts in Scotland and Northern Ireland have put a stop to new jury trials, England and Wales have so far refused to do the same.Instead, the English courts have limited new jury trials in the crown courts to those expected to take three days or less, which officials have estimated will still let the bulk of jury trials go forward.Longer criminal trials that had been slated to begin before the end of April will be postponed, while current trials should continue in the hopes of being wrapped up.--Editing by Marygrace Murphy.

For a reprint of this article, please contact reprints@law360.com.