Germany’s Top Court Voids EU Unified Patent Court Approval

Law360, London (March 20, 2020, 7:33 PM GMT) -- The German Constitutional Court on Friday tossed the government’s decision to join the European Union's Unified Patent Court system, a ruling attorneys warn may have sounded the death knell for the plan to create a shared place to litigate patent disputes. In its judgment, Germany’s top court said that the ratification could not be enacted because it was not approved by the required two-thirds majority of the Bundestag, Germany’s legislature. Instead, it was unanimously approved by 35 members of parliament who were present at the time of vote — out of 630 total members. The court ruled that 420 votes were...

