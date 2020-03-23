Fasken Adds Muscle In Calgary

Law360 (March 23, 2020, 8:29 PM EDT) -- International law firm Fasken added new muscle to its Canadian practice, hiring a transportation and logistics expert in its Calgary office. Fasken announced late last month that it has welcomed Elizabeth Fashler to its litigation and dispute resolution group. Fashler practices regulatory and administrative law and joins with expertise in rail carriers in particular, according to the firm. She also specializes in energy, agribusiness and indigenous law, according to her biography. "The litigation and dispute resolution team at Fasken continues to grow," said Clarke Barnes, managing partner in Fasken's Calgary office, in a statement. "Elizabeth brings significant experience acting for clients...

