DC Circ. Unlikely To Block Trump's ACA Alternative Expansion

Law360, Washington (March 20, 2020, 6:37 PM EDT) -- A D.C. Circuit panel appeared unlikely Friday to stop the Trump administration from allowing the continued expansion of short-term health insurance policy plans that don't comply with the Affordable Care Act's requirements after two judges asserted that Congress gave the government the legal authority to permit the lightly regulated policies. U.S. Circuit Judges Thomas Griffith and Gregory Katsas largely rebutted arguments of a coalition of health care groups seeking to undo a lower court's July 2019 decision scrapping their challenge to a regulation allowing consumers to buy and renew "short-term, limited duration" health insurance for up to 36 months. The Obama administration's rules...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS