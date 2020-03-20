Calif. Pay-For-Delay Ban Hurts Pharma Cos., 9th Circ. Told

Law360 (March 20, 2020, 3:34 PM EDT) -- A pharmaceutical trade group challenging a California law barring most pay-for-delay settlements between generic and branded drugmakers told the Ninth Circuit on Thursday that their lawsuit should move forward because the measure has already impacted its members' ability to run their businesses. The Association for Accessible Medicines is pressing the panel to overrule a district court decision upholding A.B. 824, a bill Gov. Gavin Newsom signed in October that prohibits brand-name drug manufacturers from paying off generic counterparts not to compete in California’s pharmaceutical market. While the Golden State insists that AAM can’t challenge the law until it has actually caused an...

