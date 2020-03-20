Madoff Feeder Fund Investors Seek Toss Of Clawback Case

Law360 (March 20, 2020, 4:26 PM EDT) -- A group of investors in offshore funds that fed Bernie Madoff's Ponzi scheme is asking a New York federal bankruptcy judge to ax a bid from the funds’ liquidators to claw back decade-old redemption payments. The investors said in a dismissal motion Thursday that the New York Bankruptcy Court has already issued rulings rejecting most claims brought to recover redemptions based on the alleged “bad faith” of the funds’ chosen administrator, as well as the liquidators’ argument that the Bankruptcy Code’s safe harbors would not protect the investors’ redemptions. “These rulings set the stage for this consolidated motion to dismiss the...

