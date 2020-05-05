Livent Stock-Drop Suit Driven By Hindsight, Pa. Judge Told

Law360 (May 5, 2020, 9:57 PM EDT) -- Supply chain and production problems that helped sink Livent Corp. stock values after its $340 million initial public offering could not have been reasonably foreseen in advance of the IPO, a Pennsylvania federal judge heard during oral arguments on Tuesday in an investor class action. The company argued during a videoconference that a lawsuit accusing Livent of failing to tell investors about shortcomings in its ability to source lithium for its products is based impermissibly on conclusory allegations about what the company should have known about its future business prospects at the time of the IPO in October 2018. "This is...

