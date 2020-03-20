EEOC Claims Electronics Co. Fired Worker For Mental Illness

Law360 (March 20, 2020, 5:27 PM EDT) -- Florida-based electronics manufacturer Interconnect Cable Technologies Corp. illegally discriminated against a longtime worker by demoting and then firing her after she was hospitalized for a mental illness, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission charged in a lawsuit Thursday. According to the EEOC's complaint filed in federal court in Tampa, Michelle Combs worked for ICTC for 20 years, earning several promotions along the way. But the company demoted her, cut her pay and fired her within months of her informing her supervisors that she had been involuntarily hospitalized and diagnosed with major depressive disorder in June 2017. "An employee should feel comfortable...

