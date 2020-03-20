Pa. Coverage Row Turns On Whether Tarp Counts As Roof

Law360 (March 20, 2020, 3:50 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge will let a hotelier’s coverage suit against its insurer go forward, finding that courts are divided on the central question of whether a tarp installed during repairs is considered a part of the roof, and therefore it’s up to a fact-finder to decide. U.S. District Judge Wendy Beetlestone on Wednesday denied a bid for summary judgment by Axis Surplus Insurance Co. in a suit alleging it wrongfully withheld coverage for storm damage from Kunji Harrisburg LLC, citing several cases that considered the question and came to opposite conclusions, before ruling that Kunji’s case falls somewhere in the...

