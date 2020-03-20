China Given More Time To Adjust Food Tariffs In WTO Spat

Law360 (March 20, 2020, 4:33 PM EDT) -- The U.S. has agreed to give China more time to comply with a World Trade Organization ruling that faulted Beijing's use of tariff-rate quotas on rice, corn and wheat, according to a WTO filing published Friday. A WTO panel struck down China's agricultural tariff-rate quotas, or TRQs, in April, ruling that the country had failed to administer the duties in a "transparent, predictable and fair basis." China was initially given until Dec. 31, 2019, to comply with the ruling, a deadline that was reflected in the so-called phase one trade deal between the U.S. and China finalized at the beginning of...

