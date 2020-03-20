Cincinnati Reds Dodge Ex-Minor Leaguer's Age Bias Suit

Law360 (March 20, 2020, 7:47 PM EDT) -- A North Carolina federal judge on Friday threw out a former minor league baseball player’s suit claiming he wasn’t allowed to try out for the Cincinnati Reds because of his age, finding that he was too young to be protected by federal age discrimination law. Thomas D. Schroeder dismissed Garrison Lassiter’s lawsuit against the team, finding that because Lassiter was only 30 years old when he filed the case in late December, he was not protected by either the federal Age Discrimination in Employment Act or under North Carolina state law. Lassiter didn’t state a specific cause of action in his...

