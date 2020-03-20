Chancery Nixes Arbitration For Most Of Fundraising LLC Row

Law360 (March 20, 2020, 4:46 PM EDT) -- The Delaware Chancery Court has largely rejected efforts to bump to arbitration an 11-count, $3 million complaint accusing an LLC partner and its associates in a fundraising joint venture of stripping staff and assets from the joint business when it began prospering, leaving the other member behind. Vice Chancellor Morgan T. Zurn found on Thursday that an arbitration umbrella in the LLC joint venture pact between New York-based 360 Campaign Consulting LLC and Wyoming-headquartered Diversity Communication LLC only fully covered two counts and part of a third. The balance of the complaint remained a matter for the Chancery Court, including one...

