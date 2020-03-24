Conservatorship Act Is Pa.'s Best Property Restoration Tool

Law360 (March 24, 2020, 1:52 PM EDT) -- Like many communities in the northeastern U.S., Pennsylvania has its fair amount of derelict, abandoned and blighted properties. Historically, the commonwealth, its counties and municipalities, and quasi-governmental entities have relied upon traditional code enforcement and condemnation proceedings to manage these properties or attempt to place them back into beneficial use. Neither approach facilitated the reuse of properties in a way that did not involve public expenditure. This article offers recent developments in Pennsylvania legislation, existing alternatives to traditional condemnation procedures, and our recommendation to a better approach to fighting blight in Pennsylvania — the Abandoned and Blighted Property Conservatorship Act....

