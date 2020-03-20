Judge Halts House Panel’s Attempt To Acquire Trump’s Taxes

Law360 (March 20, 2020, 3:10 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge on Friday again paused a congressional committee's attempt to procure six years' worth of President Donald Trump's tax return information, citing unresolved matters in a similar case presently before the D.C. Circuit. U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden paused the House Ways and Means Committee's suit to enforce a subpoena for the tax information, saying that the D.C. Circuit should first issue a final decision in a related case involving a congressional subpoena for testimony from former White House counsel Donald McGahn. The appeals court said March 13 that the whole D.C. Circuit would rehear the McGahn case....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS