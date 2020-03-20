Pot Farm Says Homeowner Must Pay Fees If Stench Suit Fails

Law360 (March 20, 2020, 5:33 PM EDT) -- A tangle of landowners and cannabis companies ensnared in a nearly two-year racketeering lawsuit over odors from a marijuana farm have told an Oregon federal court that the homeowner who sued them should fork over attorney fees if her claim falls flat. The nearly two-dozen entities still caught in the suit on Thursday pushed back on a magistrate judge's recommendation against tossing the case, saying Laura Underwood's claim that marijuana smells from the farm devalued her property are a fabrication without legal basis. The group, led by N&A Investments LLC, said Underwood should be slapped with sanctions if her third amended...

