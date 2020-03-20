CIT Sides With Commerce In Importer's Duty Evasion Case

Law360 (March 20, 2020, 6:48 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Court of International Trade ruled on Friday that an exporter was dodging anti-dumping tariffs on Chinese mattress springs by assembling the products in Macau, backing the U.S. Department of Commerce’s decision to hit the company with tariffs. CIT Judge Leo M. Gordon refused to overturn the department’s finding that Macao Commercial and Industrial Spring Mattress Manufacturer sent China-sourced raw materials to Macau for assembly to skirt decade-old duty orders on Chinese mattress springs, finding the decision was well-reasoned. Macao Commercial looked to the CIT to undo the department’s finding, saying that by the department’s own admission, Macao Commercial had...

