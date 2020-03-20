Ohio EPA Workers Can't Use Janus To Renege On Union Fees

Law360 (March 20, 2020, 10:44 PM EDT) -- An Ohio federal judge ruled Friday that workers at the state’s Environmental Protection Agency can't recoup fees they paid to their public sector union under the U.S. Supreme Court's landmark Janus decision, saying the workers can’t feign ignorance about deciding to join the union. The Ohio Civil Service Employees Association workers failed to show how the union and state coerced them into waiving their First Amendment right not to subsidize the union’s speech, as established in the high court’s 2018 ruling in Janus v. AFSCME, U.S. District Judge Sarah D. Morrison said in an order denying their motion for a preliminary injunction....

