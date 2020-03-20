LendingTree Can't Slip ResCap's Quest For $68.5M Judgment

Law360 (March 20, 2020, 9:18 PM EDT) -- A Minnesota federal judge ruled Friday that LendingTree cannot escape a lawsuit from the successor of Residential Funding Co. LLC seeking to hold the mortgage company accountable for a $68.5 million judgment against its now-bankrupt subsidiary. U.S. District Judge Susan Richard Nelson found that ResCap Liquidating Trust had adequately alleged that LendingTree was the alter ego of Home Loan Center and assumed its liabilities after acquiring HLC in 2004 and spinning off from its parent company in 2008. Among those liabilities was the $68.5 million judgment ResCap won against HLC last June for selling the now-defunct Residential Funding defective mortgage loans....

