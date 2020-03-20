Judge Tosses Most Of Banned Frat's Suit Against Penn State

Law360 (March 20, 2020, 8:20 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge threw out most of a fraternity landlord's claims against Penn State University over the school's swift booting of the chapter following a student's controversial drinking death, but he let it amend a single claim for breach of good faith on Friday. U.S. District Judge Matthew W. Brann partly granted the university’s motion to dismiss the amended complaint filed by House Corp., which had owned and run the fraternity house used by the Penn State chapter of Beta Theta Pi since 1928, ruling that there wasn't reason to sustain the due process and third-party beneficiary claims that had...

