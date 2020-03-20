SEC Sues Former Wash. Legislator Over Crypto Fraud

Law360 (March 20, 2020, 9:06 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission announced Friday it's been granted emergency relief to block a securities fraud scheme by a former Washington state senator and two others who sold a “purported” cryptocurrency known as Meta 1 Coin raising more than $4.3 million. In a complaint filed Monday in the U.S. District Court of the Western District of Texas and unsealed Friday, the SEC said former Washington state senator David Schmidt, Robert Dunlap and Nicole Bowdler fraudulently solicited investments in Meta 1 Coin, telling prospective investors the coins were backed by $1 billion in fine art or $2 billion of gold...

