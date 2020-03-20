Weinstein Film Rights Buyer Spared Paying Pre-Ch. 11 Profits

Law360 (March 20, 2020, 10:18 PM EDT) -- A federal judge in Delaware rejected an appeal Friday of a bankruptcy court ruling that spared the buyer of most of The Weinstein Company Holding's Chapter 11 film and television assets from having to pay millions in prepetition profits from the film "Silver Linings Playbook." U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika upheld U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Mary F. Walrath's finding that Spyglass Media Group LLC, which paid $281 million for much of TWC's estate — once controlled by convicted sex offender Harvey Weinstein — owed nothing extra to several groups seeking payment of film profit participation rights accumulated before the bankruptcy began....

