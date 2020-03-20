Farming, Food Groups Sue EPA Over Glyphosate Approval

Law360 (March 20, 2020, 7:25 PM EDT) -- Farming and food groups on Friday filed a legal challenge to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's finding that glyphosate, the primary ingredient in Monsanto Co.'s weedkiller Roundup, likely does not cause cancer. Several juries have recently awarded plaintiffs big-money verdicts in lawsuits that have alleged Roundup caused cancer. But the EPA in February said glyphosate probably doesn't contribute to the disease. The Rural Coalition, Organización en California de Líderes Campesinas, Farmworker Association of Florida, Beyond Pesticides and Center for Food Safety on Friday filed a petition for review of the EPA's pesticide registration for glyphosate. "EPA's half-completed, biased, and unlawful approval...

