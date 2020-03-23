1st Circ. Says F-Squared Can't Recoup $7.7M Over SEC Probe

Law360 (March 23, 2020, 2:23 PM EDT) -- The bankruptcy trustee for F-Squared Investments Inc. can't recover $7.7 million in legal fees spent during a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission enforcement action, the First Circuit ruled Friday, finding that F-Squared knew it was in the SEC's crosshairs before its insurance kicked in. The panel rejected an argument made by F-Squared trustee Craig Jalbert that the SEC merely beginning an investigation into the company in September 2013 — before its XL Specialty Insurance Co. and Zurich American Insurance Co. policies took effect — was not in itself a signal that the agency was about to launch an enforcement action. The SEC's internal "formal order"...

