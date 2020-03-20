PG&E Agrees To Forgo Dividends For 3 Yrs Post-Bankruptcy

Law360 (March 20, 2020, 10:10 PM EDT) -- PG&E Corp. has agreed not to pay shareholder dividends for three years in order to secure California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s support for its reorganization plan and to emerge from Chapter 11 to meet a deadline to access billions of dollars in state wildfire funds. The concession is one of multiple initiatives and changes the nation’s largest utility agreed to make to address its aging wildfire-sparking infrastructure, according to a statement filed in bankruptcy court Friday by Newsom. Since PG&E filed for Chapter 11 protection in January 2019, Newsom has been a sharp critic of the nation’s largest utility and threatened to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS