Full Fed. Circ. Won’t Rethink Nonexpert Testimony Ruling

Law360 (March 23, 2020, 7:59 PM EDT) -- The full Federal Circuit said it won't revisit a panel ruling reviving an infringement suit over patents covering oxygen generators used by glassblowers after finding last month the judge abused his discretion by allowing unqualified expert testimony on obviousness from a glassblower. The court's Friday order denying Oxygen Frog LLC's Feb. 18 petition for rehearing clears the way for a new trial the panel ordered in HVLPO2 LLC's suit in the Northern District of Florida. HVLPO2 accused Oxygen Frog and its CEO Scott Fleischman in June 2016 of infringing four related patents. The district court judge found infringement on some of...

