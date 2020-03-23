Mitsubishi, Janssen Seek To Block Generic Diabetes Drug

Law360 (March 23, 2020, 5:21 PM EDT) -- Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma and the licensees of its diabetes drug Invokamet XR have hit generic drugs manufacturer Aurobindo Pharma USA with a patent infringement suit in New Jersey federal court over what they allege to be a hasty attempt to sell generic versions of the drug. Mitsubishi, licensee Janssen Pharmaceutica and three of its subsidiaries claimed in the suit filed Friday that Aurobindo violated several patents after it speedily sought approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to create a generic version of the canagliflozin and metformin hydrochloride extended-release tablet before the expiration of its patents. The companies argued that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS