DC Circ. Wary Of White House Ban On Playboy Reporter

Law360, Washington (March 23, 2020, 8:48 PM EDT) -- A D.C. Circuit panel on Monday seemed likely to affirm a lower court ruling instructing the Trump administration to reinstate a Playboy magazine reporter's press pass, which had been temporarily suspended last year following a clash with a former presidential aide. The tenor of the three-judge panel during 70 minutes of oral arguments in the case by phone — as they quizzed a government attorney on the standards for revoking a White House correspondent's press pass — suggested another blow for the administration over credentialing reporters. The administration is seeking to overturn a September order, which found White House press secretary Stephanie...

