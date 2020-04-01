Office Depot Settles €14M Envelope Cartel Damages Suit

Law360, London (April 1, 2020, 6:47 PM BST) -- Retailer Office Depot has settled its High Court case seeking to recover some €14 million ($15.2 million) it allegedly overpaid for envelopes from Swedish manufacturer Bong AB while the latter was part of a five-year European cartel. Office Depot International BV and its European subsidiaries reached an out-of-court settlement with the envelope maker, according to a Tomlin order filed with the court on March 20. Bong was one of five companies fined more than €19 million by the European Commission's competition unit in 2014 for conspiring to fix prices and divvy up customers between 2003 and 2008. Master Julia Clark signed...

